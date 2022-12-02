Smaller trees decorated as part of the America Celebrates Ornaments Program Credit: National Park Service

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Oklahoma students are helping to spread a little bit of Christmas cheer in the national’s capital.

The annual celebration of having a National Christmas Tree at the White House started in 1923 after students at the District of Columbia Public Schools sent a letter to President Calvin Coolidge.

Now, the National Christmas Tree is a beloved tradition and children from across the country have a hand in decorating the display.

The America Celebrates Ornaments Program is an annual collaboration of the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education, and the National Park Foundation.

Each year, thousands of students participate in the program to design ornaments that will decorate smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree.

This year, 2,600 students designed ornaments to showcase the places that they call home.

While most states are represented by just one school in the America Celebrates Ornaments Program, the Sooner State actually has two schools representing it.

Jenks Middle School in Tulsa was selected to design the ornaments representing Oklahoma. Also, Riverside Indian School in Anadarko was one of two schools selected to represent the Bureau of Indian Education.

Organizers say Riverside Indian School is the oldest federally operated Indigenous Residential School in the country. It was first opened in 1871.

The ornaments will adorn trees in front of the White House through Jan. 1, 2023.