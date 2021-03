HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma Panhandle State University Rodeo Team members died in a crash Friday morning in Haskell County, Kan.

Hadly McCormick, 23, of Nebraska and Cinch Bullock, 19, of Colorado were passengers in a pickup, hauling a horse trailer, on their way to a rodeo.



The pickup clipped a dump truck while attempting to pass it, causing both trucks to veer off the road, according to authorities.

Both McCormick and Bullock were ropers on the OPSU Rodeo Team.