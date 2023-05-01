OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Some Oklahoma students are making life easier for some local foster children.

Members of the Francis Tuttle Technology Center’s National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) hosted a hygiene drive across four local campuses.

The students collected and donated 10 boxes of supplies.

Those supplies will be part of hygiene care packages being sent to children settling in to life with a foster family.

More than 160 items were donated to Citizens Caring for Children through the Amazon website.

Items were collected for all ages, including shampoo, body wash, baby wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and moisturizing lotion.

Citizens Caring for Children provides these items and more to infants and children up to the age of 18.

Abby Werth, Director of Development and Communications, said hygiene products are a big need for Citizens Caring for Children. The organization also plans hygiene care packages to fit the need of each child, including specific types of hair care products.

Students are nominated by their teachers to be in NTHS and must meet academic and attendance mandates.