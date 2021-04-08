Oklahoma students surprise beloved staff member who is becoming US citizen

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Elementary students in one Oklahoma school district came out to celebrate a big accomplishment by a beloved staff member.

Prairie Vale Elementary School students know her as Mrs. Yanet.

She is the cafeteria manager at the elementary school and is extremely popular with the students.

This week, she was surprised with a school celebration after she passed her test to become a U.S. citizen.

When she arrived to school on Wednesday, she was greeted by students lining the hallways and cheering for her accomplishment.