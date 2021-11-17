Oklahoma students walk out in support of Julius Jones day before scheduled execution

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students at multiple metro school districts have walked out of the classroom Wednesday in solidarity with Julius Jones, just over 24 hours before his scheduled execution.

Julius Jones is set to be put to death Thursday, November 18, at 4 p.m. for the murder of Paul Howell.

On Wednesday, students at several metro school districts have walked out of class in support of Jones.

Putnam City North HS walkout

Putnam City North HS walkout

John Marshall HS walkout

Students at Douglass, Northwest Classen, Putnam City North, John Marshall, Classen SAS, and other schools have staged demonstrations to support Jones’ clemency and commutation.

Oklahoma City Public Schools released a statement regarding the walk outs:

“OKCPS supports our students’ rights to peaceful assembly and their freedom of expression. We have worked closely with students and student groups who wished to assemble today so we could provide them with a safe space to express themselves regarding an issue they are passionate about. Our top priority is always to support the academic and social emotional needs of our students while maintaining a safe and orderly learning environment for all.”