Oklahoma stylists prepare to head back to work

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Across the state, hairstylists and other beauty providers are waiting to hear from their city officials if they have the green light to go to work. But while many will be going back to work, some stylists say there’s still some confusion.

“We’re just kind of playing it day-by-day,” said Edmond hairstylist Samantha Collier.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Wednesday that personal care businesses can reopen on Friday for appointments only. Oklahoma City is holding off until May 1st, but some other cities are choosing to follow the governor’s guidelines.

“I definitely had a number of people excited and wanting to come in this Friday,” said Edmond hairstylist Samantha Collier.

Despite Stitt’s announcement, Collier is having to explain to clients why she’s holding off on booking clients.

“There was definitely some misunderstanding. I just had to explain as far as we know, we have to wait for the mayor,” Collier said.

And in the meantime, businesses are looking into how salons can follow the Commerce Department’s list of guidelines, such as considering temperature checks, proper sanitation and disinfecting, and also social distancing– which isn’t easy for stylists.

The guidelines say, in part, stylists need to, “Wash hands regularly with soap and water and consider using personal protective equipment such as gloves or face masks.”

“I am for sure going to wear a mask. My clients are going to wear masks. As to where I’m going to get these masks, I have no idea,” Collier said.

Collier takes her clients by appointment only. But not all salons operate that way.

“I don’t plan on going back, not anytime soon because the numbers are still going up,” said Moore Hairstylist Kendra Tartsah.

Tartsah works at a walk-in salon in Moore. The governor’s office tells KFOR salons can open by appointment only. So, the salon Tartsah works at will have to decide how to move forward.

“We’re playing Russian roulette,” Tartsah said. “A walk-in salon is exactly that, walk-ins. Anybody from the street can walk in and get a haircut. So, that’s concerning.”

At this point, stylists are just asking for patience.

Things may look a little different next time you head to your salon.

“It’s gonna take some time and a little bit of creative booking,” Collier said.