OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – September is national suicide prevention month and suicides are on the rise across the state. Since the start of this year, Oklahoma has been on track to have the most suicides the state has seen in a long time.

Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse (ODMHSAS) statistics show Oklahoma has seen over 500 suicides in just the first six months of 2023. Officials say if that trend continues, we will have a record year of suicides in Oklahoma.

“We want to see suicide rates come down in Oklahoma,” said Bonnie Campo, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Bonnie Campo with ODMHSAS said per capita, Oklahoma ranks the 7th highest in suicides in the nation. Plus, suicide is in the top 10 leading causes of death in Oklahoma.

“It’s hard to hear that number,” said Campo.

Data from the state shows more middle-aged Oklahoma white men die by suicide more than any other age, group or ethnicity in the state and Oklahoma men die by suicide 3.9 times more than women.

“Let me say it this way, talk saves lives… We’re very concerned about those middle-aged white men. We’re seeing often if groups are not talking about what’s going on in their lives, we believe talk saves lives,” said Campo.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert is an advocate for improving mental health services in Oklahoma County. She said she believes the state could be doing more for people with mental health issues, but she does say the state has taken appropriate steps in the right direction. For example, adding the 988 service and the new mental health hospital that’s coming soon to Oklahoma City in 2026.

“I think the state governments, county government, city government and the private sector are finally realizing that we have not invested enough in mental health services,” said Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert.

Commissioner Blumert also said there are also other facilities coming soon to Oklahoma City, paid for by MAPS.

“A new crisis center, housing for people experiencing severe mental illness and what we are calling a restoration center, which is mental health and addiction treatment,” said Blumert.

There are resources for people experiencing mental health.

If you or someone you know are experiencing a mental health crisis, call 988 for immediate help.

For more information, visit 988Oklahoma.com. Experts say just talking to someone can save your life.