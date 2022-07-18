OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Summer camps are in full swing, but so is the sizzling heat.

With temps expected to reach near record levels this week, a popular camp is taking steps to protect kids.

“[Camp Dakani] has been around since 1956,” said Brad Stumph, Executive Director of Camp Dakani. “We see high temperatures every year in late July, so we’re accustomed to this.”

Over a hundred kids are attending this week’s session at Camp Dakani. There are several water and mist stations.

Stumph told KFOR that campers have set up a home in the woods to keep cool. It’s a shaded area where they can find necessities – like drinks and snacks.

Hydration is critical, especially for 11-year-old counselor aide Kyle Skrepnek.

“I tell everybody to hydrate, and there are water spots all over,” said Skrepnek. “So, if you run out of water, you can just refill them.”

An excessive heat warning is in effect Tuesday. The temps are reaching record-breaking levels, so outdoor activities must be monitored.

“We’re really fortunate that we have 33 mostly forested acres here,” said Stumph. “So, there’s a lot of shade across the camp.

Camp Dakani also has a full-time nurse. Stumph stated she’s trained to identify symptoms of heat exhaustion.