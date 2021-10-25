Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks three abortion laws

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Supreme Court today blocked three abortion laws that were scheduled to take effect November 1.

All three were struck down Monday in court.

“The Oklahoma Supreme Court recognized that these laws would cause irreparable harm to Oklahomans,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights. “All of these laws have the same goal: to make it harder to get an abortion in Oklahoma. We will continue to fight in court to ensure these laws are struck down for good. Politicians should not be meddling in the private health decisions of Oklahomans.”

Today’s ruling comes three weeks after a lower court blocked two abortion bans that were also set to take effect November 1 but allowed others to continue.

