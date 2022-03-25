OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has rejected an attorney’s attempt to stop a special election for the state’s soon-to-be-vacant U.S. Senate seat.

The high court on Thursday denied attorney Stephen Jones’ request to assume original jurisdiction in the case.

All nine justices concurred.

The order from the court did not address the merits of the case. Jones maintained the governor’s call for a special election was improper because the seat was not yet vacant.

Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announced last month that he intends to resign in January, just two years into his six-year term.