OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit regarding federal pandemic unemployment benefits.

In March of 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The CARES Act made several new unemployment benefit programs available to states.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission began administering the COVID-related unemployment programs.

The federal COVID-related unemployment programs were set to expire on Sept. 6, 2021.

On May 3, 2021, Gov. Stitt withdrew the COVID-19 emergency declaration.

Stitt signed another declaration that stated Oklahoma would no longer provide COVID-related unemployment benefits as of June 27, 2021. Instead, the state would provide $1,200 incentive to assist those returning to the workforce.

At that point, several Oklahomans filed a lawsuit, claiming that Gov. Stitt and OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt “acted without authority” and violated the Oklahoma Employment Security Act by ending federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits early.

In August, a trial court entered a preliminary injunction, which ordered Zumwalt to immediately reinstate the program.

Zumwalt appealed the decision to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, which granted an emergency motion to stay the court’s order until the appeal could be heard.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court released its judgement.

In the ruling, the Supreme Court stated that the lawsuit was filed after the benefits had already ended.

“When the petition was filed in this case, the status quo was that COVID-related unemployment programs were not being administered in Oklahoma. Plaintiffs were not seeking the typical preventative or prohibitive preliminary injunction to preserve the status quo. Rather, Plaintiffs sought to change the status quo,” the ruling stated.

The court ruled that a mandatory injunction will only be issued in a “case of extreme necessity where the right invaded is material and substantial, and where other adequate redress is not afforded.”

According to the decision, the Oklahoma Supreme Court determined that the Oklahoma Employment Security Act “does not create a private right of action and, therefore, the trial court abused its discretion by granting a preliminary injunction.”

As a result, the preliminary injunction was vacated and the lawsuit was dismissed.

“I am pleased with the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, with no dissenting opinions. Throughout the last year, I’ve remained confident in the actions taken by OESC and the Administration. I’m grateful to the Court for agreeing and upholding the decisions made in the best interest of the state and we thank the Court for their efforts in this case.” Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director