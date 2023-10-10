OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A State Supreme Court referee heard arguments Tuesday in the case involving Kingfisher’s head football coach, following accusations of abuse.

Referee Kyle Rogers heard two hours of arguments from both sides on whether or not the State Supreme Court should step in and force Kingfisher Public Schools to start the discipline process for Jeff Myers, the coach.

The allegations first surfaced after Justin and Lyndy Mecklenburg filed a suit claiming their son was abused for four years during his time with the Kingfisher football program.

“We have a well-documented record that multiple students have been subjected to bullying, hazing, abuse and sexual assault,” said Nathan Hall, attorney for the Mecklenburg family.

Hall said Tuesday’s hearing was not to ask the Supreme Court to fire Myers but to simply “start the disciplinary process” since nothing has been done since the allegations were first reported.

“We’ve been fighting this for nearly, what is it, four or five years now, ever since 2019, when the Mecklenburg first went to Jeff Myers and aired some of these concerns,” said Hall. “We’ve been to the coach, we’ve been to the principal, we’ve been to the superintendent, we’ve been to individual school board members.”

Yet, Myers has still remained as the school’s head coach. The allegations, which KFOR has reported extensively for months, include harassment, hazing, bullying, and sexual assault.

Myers’ attorney, Joe White, said the hearing was a “media stunt.”

“Well, here we are,” said White, outside the courtroom following the hearing. “I’ve got three cameras in front of me.”

White claimed that if the State Supreme Court intervened and forced Kingfisher Public Schools to make a decision, it could open the door for other schools with teacher/student disagreements in the future.

“It’s the justices of the Supreme Court that will decide who’s right and who’s wrong. Obviously, you’ve argued my position,” said White.

State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters was expected to be at the hearing, but he did not attend. The attorney for the Oklahoma State Department of Education said the department should not even been a part of the lawsuit.

The court will now review the case in conference and make a decision on the case which could take days if not weeks.