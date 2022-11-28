OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Supporters of a proposed turnpike expansion project in Oklahoma will be in court again on Monday.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on its request for a bond authorization.

The $5 billion, 15-year-long Access Oklahoma Plan would put a new turnpike along Indian Hills Road and connect Newcastle to Norman. Part of the plan is to also extend the Kickapoo Turnpike west of Lake Thunderbird, essentially connecting the Kickapoo Turnpike to Purcell.

The OTA has said the project will help with congestion on Interstate 35.

However, residents against the OTA’s plan filed a lawsuit in May claiming the agency violated the state’s Open Meeting Act. It alleges the OTA failed to inform the public about the intended routes of the meeting agendas in January and February of this year.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear arguments about moving forward with that $5 billion request.

The hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Nov 28.