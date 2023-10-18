OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision, on Monday announced it would not hear a case brought against House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

Recently, Oklahoma lawmakers’ went forward without Governor Stitt in deciding to extend tribal compacts. Governor Stitt has sued Treat and McCall concerning his authority to negotiate compacts, not Oklahoma lawmakers. Oral arguments begin Dec. 7th.

According to one of the two lawsuits legislative leaders faced after Governor Stitt’s talks stalled with tribal leaders, it questioned whether Oklahoma lawmakers violated Oklahoma state law by overbidding the Governor’s veto.

The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs‘ (OCPA) lawsuit stated, it wasn’t challenging legislators’ ability to renegotiate compacts.

In a statement to KFOR, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City said:

“We are pleased with the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s ruling on this frivolous lawsuit. We knew all along the claims brought by OCPA were baseless and in no way had merit on what the legislature did in overriding these vetoes. By throwing out this case, the Supreme Court ruled appropriately and in favor of the legislature’s ability to do its job.” – Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat

Multiple tribes, including the Choctaw nation, pushed back against OCPA’s assertions.

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released the following statement regarding the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case filed by the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs. The Choctaw Nation signed an amicus brief in the case.

“We appreciate the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s decision to follow proper procedure and allow the case to move through lower courts. We continue to hope the ultimate outcome of this case will confirm the Legislature acted within its constitutional powers by extending compacts with tribal nations,” Batton said. “Most importantly, we will continue to seek ways to cooperate and collaborate with state government for the benefit of all Oklahomans.”

-Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton

OCPA a conservative non-profit was unable to produce a comment prior to publish time due to 30 year anniversary events happening for its organization, House Speaker McCall and Cherokee Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. offices has not given a comment as of press time.