Oklahoma surpasses 90,000 COVID-19 testing goal in May

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of recovered coronavirus cases grow in the state, health officials say that Oklahoma has surpassed its testing goal.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that it has surpassed its goal of collecting and testing more than 90,000 specimens in May.

As of May 27, the health department had processed 113,264 specimens collected for COVID-19 testing since the start of the month.

“Testing is paramount to controlling the spread of COVID-19,” Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye, MD said. “Reaching this goal is only a starting point in the strategy for Oklahoma. In order to increase progress on minimizing the spread of COVID-19, we will continue to expand testing accessibility, increase contact tracing efforts and encourage Oklahomans to remain steadfast by continuing to follow State and CDC guidelines.”

Officials say since the state opened up on May 1, the percentage of positive cases dropped to a record low of 3.8% in Oklahoma.

Since early March, the health department has conducted 183,632 COVID-19 tests.

“Teamwork across State agencies and the trust and support of Oklahomans allowed us to reach this critical milestone and quadruple COVID-19 testing in the month of May,” Governor Kevin Stitt said. “Oklahomans prove time and again that our State is a standard bearer in how to come together in times of crisis and take care of our communities. It is very important we maintain this momentum to minimize the presence of COVID-19. We need Oklahomans to continue to seek out testing, to work with the Health Department’s contact tracers and medical experts, and to be personally responsible with washing hands and physical distancing.”

The health department is encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19 even if they do not exhibit symptoms.