Oklahoma suspect arrested after overnight manhunt

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities arrested an Oklahoma man following an hours-long manhunt.

On Thursday night, officers with the Luther Police Department began searching for Michael Dean Shaffer.

Investigators say Shaffer has multiple warrants for his arrest and had attempted to break into a home in Luther.

Several other agencies were called to help with the search including Jones Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Valleybrook Police Department, Arcadia Police Department, Harrah Police Department, Nicoma Park Police Department, and Wellston Police Department.

Shaffer was taken into custody early Friday morning.

