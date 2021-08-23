Oklahoma suspect turns himself in after stabbing girlfriend repeatedly, Enid Police say

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid Police say a stabbing suspect has been found and arrested after he stabbed a woman several times and left her for dead.

“My daughter was laying in the alley and she can’t move. And it looks like she got blood on her,” said the woman’s father during a 911 call. “She got blood on her clothes.”

“I believe that would be every father’s worst nightmare, have their daughter call out to them for help,” said Cass Rains, the Public Relations Coordinator at the Enid Police Department.

At 2 a.m., Monday morning, Teria Turner’s father called police after she called him for help.

Police said Turner’s boyfriend, Donyel Tyrone Johnson, repeatedly stabbed her with a knife.

Police said the 40-year-old was laying in the alleyway near Wabash Ave. and Washington St., suffering from 6 to 7 stab wounds.

“She’s awake, she just can’t get up and move. And I see the blood on her and on the car,” her father said on the call.

During the call to dispatch, Turner’s father had her talk to dispatch herself.

“Ma’am, where were you stabbed at?” asked the dispatcher.

“In my stomach,” said Turner. “And my arms.”

“Most were in the arms in a defensive manner,” said Rains. “We think maybe she had tried to protect herself.”

Paramedics rushed to help Turner and flew her to OU Health in Oklahoma City to undergo surgery. Her condition at this time remains unknown.

Enid Police said 37-year-old Donyel Johnson turned himself in at 7:15 p.m. Monday.

He was arrested on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon and on unrelated county warrants.