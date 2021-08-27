Oklahoma Task Force 1 deploying in advance of Hurricane Ida

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Task Force 1 (OK-TF1) has been requested to deploy to Louisiana as Hurricane Ida approaches the gulf coast.

The Oklahoma City metro area component will deploy a total of 37 task force members, including a swift water rescue team.

The team will be in Baton Rouge by 6 p.m. Saturday evening and is anticipating a 14-day deployment.

The team is planning and preparing now for a Saturday morning departure from Oklahoma City.

Members from numerous metro departments are participating with this deployment including the Oklahoma City Fire Department, Oklahoma City Police Department, Norman Fire Department, Yukon Fire Department, Edmond Fire Department, and the Chickasha Fire Department.

A similar contingent, and the other component of OK-TF1, from the Tulsa metropolitan area will also deploy.