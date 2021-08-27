Oklahoma Task Force 1 deploying in advance of Hurricane Ida

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Task Force 1 (OK-TF1) has been requested to deploy to Louisiana as Hurricane Ida approaches the gulf coast.

The Oklahoma City metro area component will deploy a total of 37 task force members, including a swift water rescue team.

The team will be in Baton Rouge by 6 p.m. Saturday evening and is anticipating a 14-day deployment.

The team is planning and preparing now for a Saturday morning departure from Oklahoma City.

Members from numerous metro departments are participating with this deployment including the Oklahoma City Fire Department, Oklahoma City Police Department, Norman Fire Department, Yukon Fire Department, Edmond Fire Department, and the Chickasha Fire Department.

A similar contingent, and the other component of OK-TF1, from the Tulsa metropolitan area will also deploy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter