Oklahoma Tax Commission Chairman resigning from position

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Tax Commission Chairman Clark Jolley is resigning from his position.

Jolley has served on the Oklahoma Tax Commission for four and a half years.

“During my tenure, the Oklahoma Tax Commission made great strides in improving efficiency and transparency. We enhanced customer service by providing taxpayers with more online resources and access to 24-hour help, were the first state in the nation to implement a new robust anti-fraud system, and we cut our permanent real estate costs which keeps more money where it belongs – with the taxpayer. We accomplished all of this while keeping a dedicated focus on improving our agency’s internal culture for our greatest asset, our incredible employees. It is my solemn hope that the next appointee continues this

trend,” Jolley said in his resignation letter.

Jolley’s resignation is effective Nov. 1, 2021.

“It has been an honor to serve on the Oklahoma Tax Commission and I will always be grateful for

the faith you placed in my leadership by appointing me Chairman of this important organization

which has so many capable and dedicated public servants,” Jolley’s resignation letter said.

“I am thankful for Clark Jolley’s many years of service to our state, and I wish him the best in his next chapter,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.