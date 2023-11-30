OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) announced it’s delaying the application period for the new Parental Choice Tax Credit Program.

The tax credit program gives private school families up to $7,500 to cover expenses, and up to $1,000 for homeschooling.

Applications for the program were originally planned to open on Dec. 1, but the date has now been moved to Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.

OTC says the date change is meant to “establish a fair playing field for all taxpayers,” since not all parents have received the enrollment verification forms they need to apply and credits are capped at $150 million for 2024.

The 60-day priority application period will now extend through Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

If you have questions about the Parental Choice Tax Credit Program, contact OTC at (918) 554-5440 or help@parentalchoice.ok.gov.