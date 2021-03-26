Oklahoma teacher allegedly calls transgender, gay lifestyles ‘sinful’

FREDERICK, Okla. (KFOR) – An angry local parent is demanding action from Frederick Public Schools, after her daughter’s teacher allegedly used a classroom to call transgender and gay lifestyles sinful.

“When she called me, I was shaking and crying and I couldn’t even form thoughts,” Dawn Snodgrass told KFOR. “I was very upset.”

Snodgrass said she was livid after her daughter, Karagyn, called her to tell her about the class’s political discussion that turned controversial.

“The teacher said that it’s sinful to be trans and change your body. It was very infuriating, because I have a lot of friends that are LGBTQ and then I am,” said Karagyn.

Dawn Snodgrass and her daughter Karagyn

The 12-year-old, who identifies as pansexual, said this isn’t the first time her 6th grade class turned to scripture and the penalty they said was brought upon gay people in biblical times.

“And they brought up the Bible and that they were killing back then. There was no reason for that to be brought up,” said the preteen.

Dawn said she immediately marched up to Frederick Middle School to speak to administrators. The principal told Snodgrass her daughter’s teacher was humiliated, horrified and sorry.

“She knew what she had done and that she won’t do it again. And I told him that’s not enough for me,” said Dawn. “I will not tolerate my daughter or that class being singled out.”

Snodgrass said after posting what happened on Facebook, she found support for her cause.

“I’ve had multiple people reach out and said if change doesn’t occur then they’re willing to come down and to protest to make sure that the school change will happen,” she said.

Frederick Middle School

Superintendent Shannon Vanderburg told KFOR that kind of conversation is out of bounds for the classroom.

“Students can obviously ask questions about a variety of topics,” said Vanderburg. “But in a classroom setting with multiple people present, that may not be the proper forum.”

“We try to create an environment here where all students can pursue their education unimpeded.”

Meanwhile, Snodgrass said she will not give up until all kids are accepted. She told us she’s fighting for teachers to be educated and learn how to handle situations like this one.

“I want my daughter to be able to go to school and feel safe and I want her to go to school and not feel like teachers are bullying her or the teachers don’t accept her for who she is,” she said.

The district said they are now investigating and piecing together what exactly was said in class.

Administrators hope to have the report completed by the end of the day.