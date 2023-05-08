TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma teacher is being recognized by Google in honor of U.S. Teacher Appreciation Week.

Rebecka Peterson, a high school math teacher from Tulsa, was crowned 2023’s National Teacher of the Year in April.

In recognition of U.S. Teacher Appreciation Week, Google published a blog written by Peterson on Monday in honor of teachers who make a positive difference for their students.

Titled “A letter to educators this Teacher Appreciation Week”, Peterson’s blog touches on resilience, gratitude and humanity.

“Teacher Appreciation Week is here, and I’m honored to thank each of you. It’s been a tough three years navigating post-pandemic learning. Our kids have changed, and so have we,” Peterson wrote in her blog.

Peterson’s blog post can be found here.