TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma teacher is making national headlines after being named the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.

Rebecka Peterson is a 10th-12th grade mathematics teacher at Union High School in Tulsa.

“Public education is what’s still right in our society,” said Peterson after being named Oklahoma’s Teacher of the Year last year. “I truly believe access to free and high quality education is the bedrock of our society and teachers are at the heart of that.”

She has been a math teacher for 11 years, and founded a collaborative blog that allows teachers to track good things happening in their classrooms.

On Wednesday, Peterson was named the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.

For the next 12 months, she will serve as an ambassador throughout the country, highlighting achievements of her fellow teachers.

“I am incredibly proud of Rebecka Peterson – not only because she represents Oklahoma, but

because she has inspired our children in the classroom and lifted up other teachers’ potential

across our state. Oklahoma is lucky to have her, and we are happy to share her talents with

teachers and students across the country,” said Superintendent Ryan Walters.