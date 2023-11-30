OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This week, an Oklahoma City 4th grade student almost died after choking on hard candy at school.

Thankfully, her teacher came to the rescue and performed the Heimlich maneuver for nearly two minutes, ultimately saving her life.

It was just before lunch when a 9-year-old student suddenly started choking on a peppermint. Her teacher, Susan Nickel, quickly jumped into action.

“I just kind of jumped into mom mode,” said Susan Nickel, teacher at Crooked Oak Elementary School.

Susan Nickel is a teacher at Crooked Oak Elementary School. She said it was an ordinary day at school when all of a sudden, her 4th grade student, Mia Ely, came running to her for help.

“I was choking on a peppermint, and I was scared to take a bite. And the next thing you know, it goes down my throat, and I started choking on it,” said Mia Ely, student at Crooked Oak Elementary School.

Nickel said Mia was choking on the peppermint for nearly two minutes and was she getting more worried by the second.

“That’s why I was so scared that I was going to lose her,” said Nickel.

At first, Nickel said the candy wasn’t coming out.

“I can’t breathe at all,” said Ely.

“I started yelling, ‘help me, help me, help me.’ And so, then I had to do it more vigorously. And pretty soon it came up into her mouth, and then she was able to spit it out,” said Nickel.

Nickel said she is taking full responsibility for the accident that happened in her classroom.

“Well, I feel like it’s my fault. I gave the kids all candy,” said Nickel.

The two agree it’s safe to say peppermints will not be in the cards for Mia or other students in Ms. Nickel’s classroom.

“No more peppermints,” said Nickel.

Mia said she is just grateful for her teacher.

“If it wasn’t for her, I would have been dead,” said Ely.

Nichols said she’s grateful for the CPR and Heimlich maneuver training she’s required to get every two years because situations like this could have ended in a tragedy.