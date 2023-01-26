GROVE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma school teacher will be on the field during Super Bowl LVII.

The NFL announced that 48-year-old Jerod Phillips has been chosen as a down-judge official for Super Bowl LVII.

Phillips is a teacher and coach at Wickliffe Elementary School in Salina, Oklahoma. He has been there for two years after spending 14 years in Grove.

Officials with the Cherokee Nation say Phillips is likely the first Cherokee Nation citizen to officiate a Super Bowl game.

“Cherokee Nation citizens continue to succeed in many different roles and industries across the world, and that includes the realm of professional sports. Jerod Phillips, who first began officiating amateur sports in 1993 and climbed his way to the professional ranks in the NFL by 2016, is yet another example of the limitless potential and ability that Cherokees possess,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “The Cherokee Nation is extremely proud of Jerod for becoming the first official to represent the tribe in a Super Bowl. This is one of many accomplishments he has already garnered in an outstanding professional career.”