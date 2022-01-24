Oklahoma teachers can soon apply for $800 to fund classroom projects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Teaching is not only a stressful job, it can get expensive but Oklahoma educators will soon see a multi-million dollar boost.



A new partnership led by the State Department of Education aims to use $6 million in federal relief to fund resources for teachers and students.

“Teachers definitely should have what they need already in their classrooms, that is what we as a state should be striving for in every district,” said Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. “Unfortunately, we haven’t had those funds, and teachers have been doing this on their own.”



It’s a problem KFOR frequently covers; teachers strapped for funds and desperately seeking resources, sometimes through charities.



But now, the State Department of Education is dedicating $6 million in federal COVID relief funds to educators, students and their projects.

Starting Feb. 4th, through the national non-profit DonorsChoose, teachers can submit requests for project funding up to $800.



“These grants are going to put teachers in the driver’s seat to get what they need specifically for their own classrooms,” Hofmeister said.



Teachers will need to include an essay showing how the requested resources will help their students achieve more in the classroom in the wake of COVID-19.

“I know how very hard our teachers are working and they are depleted both with supplies but more importantly the energy to continue to give and give and stretch and be flexible,” said Hofmeister. “We want to be able to give back and use these one-time funds that we have some control over at the State Department of Ed. to say thank you and to recognize that teachers need this level of support in order to support their students.”

Once again, sign-up starts February 4th.

Eligible requests will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Only one project will be funded per teacher.