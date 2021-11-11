Oklahoma teen charged after 14-year-old shot and killed in Guthrie

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Charges have been filed against the Oklahoma teenager accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old Sunday in Guthrie.

The 15-year-old is suspected of shooting Antwoine Watson Jr. multiple times, killing him, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibbs, Public Information Officer for the Guthrie Police Department.

Guthrie police were contacted at 5:07 p.m. Sunday about a shooting victim in the 500 block of West Noble (State Highway 33).

A family member was driving Watson, who had multiple gunshot wounds, to the hospital in a personal vehicle, and flagged down a passing ambulance. Watson died at the scene.

“Antwoine didn’t deserve to die,” said Watson’s mother, Dorothy Shea.

Now, Dasan Clark has officially been charged with Murder in the First Degree and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

According the the arrest warrant, investigators learned Clark and Watson have had “beef” for at least six months and there has been “a deterioration in interactions” between the boys.

Clark was taken into custody Tuesday.

You can help Antwoine’s family with funeral expenses on this GoFundMe.