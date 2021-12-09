Oklahoma teen charged with Choctaw County man’s murder

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the murder of a man last month.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 15, Choctaw County dispatchers received a 911 call about a deceased person.

When the Hugo Police Department arrived at the scene, they found 34-year-old Phillip Jones in the backyard of a home.

He appeared to have been shot to death.

Two juvenile suspects were identified in the investigation.

So far, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested 17-year-old Sacarious Holman, who is charged with first-degree murder. He is being charged as an adult.

