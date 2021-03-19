Oklahoma teen charged with murder in police shooting scheduled to appear in court

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A young man accused of murder in the Stavian Rodriguez case is scheduled to appear in court.

17-year-old Wyatt Cheatham was charged after an armed robbery of a convenience store when his alleged accomplice, 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez, was shot and killed by police.

Officials say it all started in November when Cheatham and Rodriguez robbed a convenience store.

“[It’s] a nightmare that doesn’t end. I miss my son. I’m just thankful that my son is still alive. I’m not going to lose him to this system. We’re not going to let that happen,” Amanda Totsch, Cheatham’s mother, said.

Stavian Rodriguez

Police say Rodriguez returned to the store for a second time that night without Cheatham, and that’s when he was killed.

“[Cheatham] was not on premises,” Totsch said.

Under Oklahoma law, Cheatham can be charged with murder because he and Rodriguez were allegedly taking part in something dangerous when Rodriguez was killed.

Wyatt Cheatham

Advocates argue that Cheatham should go through the legal process for robbery, but not for murder.

“She’s not saying her son should be set scot free. She knows he did an illegal crime, a charge of robbery,” activist Michael Washington said.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has not commented on the case.

Last week, five Oklahoma City police officers were charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection to Rodriguez’s death.

On Friday morning, Cheatham is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing.