Oklahoma teen charged with murder

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) — 17-year old Robert Stockton Jr. faces two first-degree murder charges.

The first victim, his stepfather and now investigators say the gun used in that crime was also used to kill an Air Force veteran.

Stockton now faces two first-degree murder charges in his stepfather, Anthony Cannon, and another man, Stephen Courtemanche deaths.

According to court documents, Stockton’s mother, Maryann Cannon, told her son that should couldn’t do this **** anymore.

The teen told police he killed his stepfather because he didn’t want his mom to do it.

A witness told investigators Stockton and his mother purchased $200.00 worth of gasoline to set Anthony Cannon on fire after he was shot multiple times.

His remains were found badly burned on his property in Harrah.

The murder weapon in that crime lead to clues in another homicide investigation.

“Through an anonymous tip from a citizen in Lincoln County, investigators with the assistance of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were able to recover the murder weapon responsible for the death of Tony Cannon and Stephen Courtemanche,” said Capt. Robert Tye, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The same 9mm weapon which was found through a tip now links Stockton to Stephen Courtemanche’s deadly shooting.

The Air Force veteran gunned down during an apparent robbery at his him in August.

Investigators say Stockton along with two other teens, 15-year old Cameron Long, and 19-year old Aaron Wilson are all facing first-degree murder charges in this case.

Wilson and Long telling investigators Stockton set-up the burglary that lead to Courtemanche’s murder.

“This was one of those cases where by all accounts, Mr. Courtemanche was a good man.:” The family didn’t deserve this. He certainly didn’t deserve this,” said Aaron Brilbeck, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.