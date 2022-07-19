MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local high school soccer player is hoping to help break barriers to playing sports for other young athletes.

One thing that may seem so simple actually keeps many off the field.

“Whenever I’m out on the field, I can pretty much do whatever I want,” said Jacklyn Crabbe. “It’s kind of a creative outlet for me.”

Jacklyn Crabbe, image KFOR

Crabbe is getting ready for her senior year on the Westmoore girls’ soccer team but last year, she learned team sports are out of reach for many – due to a lack of access to sports bras.

“Sports bras are actually quite expensive – especially the medium to high impact bras, but they’re also very important,” Crabbe said.

That’s why she’s working with global non-profit “The Sports Bra Project” – collecting donations of cash and bras to help young athletes across the country.

“By collecting these bras, it’s a way to relieve a family of one less thing that they have to go out and buy so we can all start the season off on the right foot,” Crabbe said. “I’ve gotten stuff from all over Oklahoma pretty much.”

Each one will help break barriers so others just like her can reap the benefits of team sports.

“There’s so many studies out there that say physical activity enhances your mental and physical health,” said Crabbe. “I believe it’s really important to connect communities from both low and high incomes and this is a way to do that.”

If you’d like to donate new sports bras or cash you can drop them off at the Westmoore locker room from 12 to 4 p.m. this week or email jacklyncrabbe@gmail.com or diegomendoza@mooreschools.com.

You can find more information on The Sports Bra Project on their website.