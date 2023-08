HENNESSEY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma teen has taken home a world title using a skill many are unable to do. Fast-talking!

Brandon Mendoza from Hennessey has been crowned the 2023 National Auction Association’s International Junior Auctioneer Champion Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

Mendoza is self-taught and competed among some of the top teens from across the world.

The Auctioneers are judged on their voice, presentation, and body language.

Congratulations Brandon!