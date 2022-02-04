LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Wilburton, Okla., teenager died after he crashed while riding his ATV Friday.

The 16-year-old male was riding a 2017 Polaris Ranger on private property five and a half miles west of Wilburton, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It is unknown exactly when or how the crash occurred.

The road he was riding on was covered in snow.

The ATV had a seatbelt, but was not being used at the time of the crash. He was partially ejected from the ATV, according to OHP.

The deadly crash is under investigation.

No further details were released.