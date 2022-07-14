WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma teenager died in a vehicle crash in Washita County that left another teen in serious condition.

The 17-year-old male from Dill City, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:11 p.m. Thursday on E 1200 Road, just east of Oklahoma 44 and two miles west of Dill City.

The deceased victim was a passenger in a 2003 Chevy Tahoe.

The Tahoe was driven by a 17-year-old male from Depew, Okla. He was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He is in serious condition with head and external torso injuries, according OHP officials.

A second passenger, a 16-year-old male from Burns Flat, Okla., was treated at Cordell Memorial Hospital and later released.

Information was not provided on how the crash occurred. It remains under investigation.

The occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred.