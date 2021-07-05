Oklahoma teen dies suddenly after heart attack at Lake Eufaula

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The family of a Yukon High School freshman is honoring and remembering his life after he died suddenly following a heart attack at Lake Eufaula.

It’s been just over two weeks since 16-year-old Kyler Corr, a freshman at Yukon High School, died during a family reunion at Lake Eufaula.

“It was shocking to hear that he had, they say he had a heart attack,” Amber Corr, Kyler’s mom, told KFOR.

Kyler recently had surgery on his knee. That’s when doctors discovered he had an irregular heartbeat.

“They ended up finding out that his coronary artery had collapsed. It looked like it had been pinched. So, that’s what led to a coronary bypass. We did that April 1st,” Amber said. “He was set to actually be released to regular activity yesterday.”

However, his life was tragically cut short on June 18.

“It hits me in waves. I mean, sometimes I seem fine and then other times, it’s just hard,” Amber said.

Kyler had just finished his freshman year at Yukon High School. He was in the Oklahoma City Explorer program. He wanted to be a firefighter some day.

“That was his whole thing was he just wanted to help and protect people,” Amber said.

That’s something he’s now doing, even after his passing.

“By him being a organ donor, he chose to do that. So, he told us even if worse case scenario, he’ll still be able to help people,” Jeremy Corr, Kyler’s dad, said.

Kyler’s parents are also hoping to help others by spreading a message.

“Kyler didn’t know he had this heart issue. He told us he felt that his whole life and he thought it was just normal,” Jeremy said. “So just people need to be aware.”

The Corrs honored Kyler’s life with a memorial service on Saturday.

If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe for the Corr family, click here.