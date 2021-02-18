Oklahoma teen drowns after falling through ice into pond while trying to retrieve dog

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Okmulgee County teenager drowned Thursday when she fell through a frozen pond while attempting to retrieve a dog.

The 17-year-old female walked out onto a frozen pond located at 6th Street in the City of Dewar at around 5:21 p.m. Thursday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The teen was trying to retrieve a dog when she fell through the ice and did not resurface, the news release states.

No further details were provided.

State and city officials strongly warn all people against walking onto the surface of bodies of water that appear to be frozen.