OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a teenager was found shot to death at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Around 12:11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 8200 block of N. Rockwell Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Darian Norris’ body in the courtyard of the complex.

Investigators say he appeared to have been shot to death.

At this point, there have been no arrests in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.