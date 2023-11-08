ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A 17-year-old girl in Enid paid thousands of dollars for her father’s gravesite headstone. She was promised it would take six months to make, but now, almost a year in a half later, she still doesn’t have it.

It’s been two years since Charles Edwards passed. A temporary sign marks his final resting place. Now, his family is demanding to know why the gravestone his teenage daughter bought for him still isn’t there.

“Very frustrating. Especially, you know, we have the teenager that lives with us and it’s her father. Every anniversary, we come out here and, you know, expect a headstone and we don’t have it. So, it’s very sad,” said Justus Pierce, having issues with Pellow Monument Works Inc.

Justus and Ryan Pierce took guardianship of 17-year-old Autumn Edwards when her father, Charles Edwards, passed in October of 2021.

“It was just me and my dad. I always been just a daddy’s girl. And he was such a great family person, and he was always there when I needed him… So, I was willing to do anything for my dad, whether I spent all of the money I got from him or none of it. It does take away from, like, college or like a house or my future career. But I’m willing to do anything it takes for him,” said Autumn Edwards, paid thousands of dollars to Pellow Monument Works Inc. for her father’s gravestone

The family said in July of 2022, Autumn paid Pellow Monument Works Inc. in Enid over $2,800 for his gravestone.

“She paid for this headstone with her own money from the small life insurance settlement that she got when her dad passed away. So that just makes it, you know, double frustrating,” said Ryan Pierce, having issues with Pellow Monument Works Inc.

They were promised it would take six months, but now, almost a year and a half later, there’s still no gravestone. They’ve had little communication and have been given the runaround by the business owner, Kim Mack.

“We’ll call and I’ll get an answer. You know, they’ll answer and she’ll say, ‘yeah, let me check on it and call you right back.’ And then I won’t get a call back and then just no answer,” said Ryan Pierce.

KFOR reached out to Kim Mack, the owner of Pellow Monument Works Inc., to see what the hold up is.

She did not want to go on camera but sent us a statement saying, “It stems back to Covid. Not only our businesses, other businesses too, have suffered greatly. We got so behind when we couldn’t get supplies and granite… I never dreamed it could be so difficult to get back on our feet.”

As for the little communication, Mack said, “It is difficult sometimes, as I am the only person answering the phone… we have tried to hire more help, without success.”

“We either want our headstone or our money back, plain and simple,” said Ryan Pierce.

Autumn just wants some sort of resolution to properly honor her dad.

“It’s a little overwhelming because he deserves one just like anybody else here does. And it’s he’s been gone for two years, and we still don’t have any headstone for him. So, every time I come out and I see him, it’s just a piece of paper. It’s not really honoring him in any sort of way,” said Edwards.

Mack said they are just waiting on the granite foundation for Edward’s gravestone. She told KFOR, if it does not come in soon, she will refund their money.

The company sent KFOR a letter with more information on their issues with getting customers’ monuments in on time. You can read that letter below.