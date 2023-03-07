HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) — An Oklahoma teenager who is accused of killing his stepfather has pleaded guilty to his murder.

According to online court documents, Robert Stockton, Jr. pleaded guilty to two separate first-degree murder charges in Oklahoma County.

In one case, Stockton was charged with the murder of his stepfather, Anthony Cannon.

He reportedly told investigators that he killed Cannon because he didn’t want his mother to become a killer.

A witness told investigators that Stockton and his mother purchased $200 worth of gasoline to set Anthony Cannon on fire after he was shot multiple times.

Cannon’s remains were found badly burned on his property in Harrah.

Officials say the murder weapon in Cannon’s case ended up linking Stockton to another unsolved murder.

Steve Courtemanche was found shot to death inside his home in August of 2021 in Harrah.

In that case, Stockton and two other teens, Cameron Long and Aaron Wilson, were all charged with first-degree murder.

Wilson and Long told investigators Stockton set-up the burglary that led to Courtemanche’s murder.

On March 6, Stockton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in both cases.

He was sentenced to a life sentence with credit for time served.