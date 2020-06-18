Oklahoma teen pleads guilty to murder of Comanche County man

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A teenager has pleaded guilty to the murder of an Oklahoma man in 2019.

In June of 2019, deputies with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office were called to an apartment complex in Cache following an altercation.

Investigators learned the altercation involved multiple individuals, which led to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they realized that 26-year-old Nathan Morrow had been shot and killed at the scene.

Authorities ultimately arrested 19-year-old Devon Julian Cannon, 20-year-old Shannon Marshawn Freeman, and 19-year-old Bre’lon Kyle Tylan Johnson on charges of first-degree murder.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s report states that Morrow was shot nearly two dozen times in the head, chest, and back.

The report also states that he suffered blunt force trauma to his face before he died.

One year after the crime, officials say one of the suspects has pleaded guilty to his murder.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say Bre’lon Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder, and an additional 15 years for the robbery charge.