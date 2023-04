OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A big congratulations is in store for Cord Smith, from Cheyenne.

Cord Smith, Image courtesy KFOR

He now hold the State record for reeling in this Redear Sunfish from a pond in Roger Mills county.

Cord’s catch tipped the scales at the over two pounds and measured 13-point-5 inches. The average Redear Sunfish comes in around 12 inches and two pounds.