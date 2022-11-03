OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahomans looking for a way to honor their loved ones will join LifeShare for the unveiling of this years Floragraph for the Rose Parade Float.

Lifeshare of Oklahoma is set to honor Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, as our floragraph honoree for the 2023 Rose Parade.

Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., was born with Cystic Fibrosis. As a young child, she was very sick but managed her symptoms with medication. The disease did not define Morgan, but it created and heavily impacted part of her story.

As member of the Choctaw Tribe, she greatly loved her family. She spent time with them every day and loved watching her brother’s baseball games at Tushka High School. While Morgan persevered through all her trials, Cystic Fibrosis kept her sick. Despite being sick, she still insisted on going to school – even if it were only for a couple of hours. She had plenty of reasons to want to give up, but she never allowed it to be an option for her.

Eventually, Morgan ended up in the hospital with lung complications from her illness, which eventually ended her life. As fate would have it, after Morgan’s death, she was able to become a donor as well, donating her corneas and heart valves, saving others’ lives in the same way that her life was saved.

“We are thankful to have the opportunity to honor Morgan and her family, at the Rose Parade this year as they represent the lifesaving gifts of donation,” said Jeffrey Orlowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeShare of Oklahoma.

Lifeshare, helps sponsor the Donate Life Float in the Tournament of Roses Parade yearly on New Year’s Day to spread the message about the recovery of organ, eye and tissue donation. .

This year Flynn will be honored as a tissue donor in a floragraph. A floragraph is a portrait of the donor, created with floral materials such as seeds, grains, spices, dried flowers and other organic materials. She is one of 44 donors to be featured on this year’s float.

The 2023 float will consist of a spectacular Chinese street dragon as the centerpiece of the float. In the Chinese culture, dragons symbolize great power, good luck and strength. They bring prosperity and abundance. The dragon will be supported on poles by living donors, and surrounded by organ, eye and tissue recipients, whose lives have been transformed and have turned the corner to a more prosperous future, thanks to those who said ‘YES’ to organ, eye and tissue donation.

LifeShare encourages everyone across the state to tune-in to watch the 134th Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, for more information go here.