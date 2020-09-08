Oklahoma teenager in critical condition after tubing accident on local lake

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was rushed to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition following an accident at a local lake.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident at Lake Tenkiller in Sequoyah County.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a SeaDoo was pulling three teenagers on a tube on the lake when the tube went outside the wake of the SeaDoo.

At that point, the tube was hit by a 2005 Yamaha Wave Runner.

Two of the teenagers on the tube were not injured.

However, officials say a 13-year-old boy from Tahlequah was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition.

