Oklahoma teenager in critical condition after tubing accident on local lake

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was rushed to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition following an accident at a local lake.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident at Lake Tenkiller in Sequoyah County.
According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a SeaDoo was pulling three teenagers on a tube on the lake when the tube went outside the wake of the SeaDoo.
At that point, the tube was hit by a 2005 Yamaha Wave Runner.
Two of the teenagers on the tube were not injured.
However, officials say a 13-year-old boy from Tahlequah was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition.
