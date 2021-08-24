Oklahoma teenager killed in single-vehicle crash

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an Oklahoma teenager has passed away following an accident in Pottawatomie County.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident along Brangus Rd. and Mocassin Trail Rd. in Pottawatomie County.

Investigators say a 17-year-old female was driving a Buick LaSebre northbound on Brangus Rd. at a high rate of speed.

According to the accident report, troopers say the vehicle continued through the stop sign at Moccasin Trail, and became air-born. The teen lost control of the car and hit a tree.

Sadly, the juvenile has been pronounced dead at the scene.

