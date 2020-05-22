Oklahoma testing retailers’ ability to accept SNAP benefits through online orders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who receive SNAP benefits will soon be able to purchase food online with those benefits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Oklahoma’s request to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program households.

“Even before the current coronavirus pandemic, Congress recognized the changing needs of families and individuals as advances in technology further shaped our society. As I shepherded the 2014 Farm Bill, my colleagues and I saw the need to ensure that SNAP customers have access to these innovative tools that are changing the retail industry,” said Congressman Frank Lucas. “Oklahoma’s approval of expanding SNAP online purchasing is great news to those who use SNAP to feed their families and producers and small businesses who are providing for their neighbors. As we continue to safely and responsibly practice social distancing, this new pilot program will help Oklahomans continue to stay safe as they order their groceries online and use curbside pick-up. As one of the members who helped enact this pilot program, I’m excited to see the wonderful benefits this brings about to my fellow Oklahomans.”

The 2014 Farm Bill, which was written by former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Frank Lucas, authorized USDA to conduct and evaluate the possibility of allowing retail food stores to accept SNAP benefits through online transactions.

“During this pandemic, thousands of Oklahomans who never needed our services before have filed for SNAP benefits,” said Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) Director Justin Brown. “We are grateful for our federal partners at the USDA and to Congressman Lucas for his work to expand the SNAP online purchasing pilot program to our SNAP customers here in Oklahoma.”

OKDHS continues to work with potential retailers to test and implement online purchasing using SNAP benefits.