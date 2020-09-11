Oklahoma, Texas team up to ENDUI along the state border

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Law enforcement agencies in two states are teaming up to make sure drivers across state lines are protected.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office has partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation’s Behavioral Traffic Safety Team to find impaired drivers around Texas County, Oklahoma and Sherman County, Texas.

“After being contacted by a representative from Texas, we decided to take a closer look at what’s going on in Texas County,” said Cody McDonell, communications manager for the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. “We realized that a lot of the problems Texas was having may have started in Oklahoma, so we wanted to address that.”

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety will be sending additional units to the Texas/Oklahoma border near Texas County, Oklahoma and Sherman and Hansford Counties in Texas to look for impaired drivers.

“This partnership with Texas DPS is just another great example of our states working together towards a common goal,” said Lieutenant Chris Arnall of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, “We will have extra troopers in Texas County on Friday and Saturday nights. We will be joined by the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other local police departments. Texas will have their troopers hitting the roads in and around Sherman County, Texas looking for impaired drivers, as well.”

In 2019, there were 23 crashes in Texas County, which led to two deaths. Both of those deaths were in alcohol or drug-related crashes.

“100 percent of the traffic fatalities in Texas County last year involved some sort of impairment; that is simply unacceptable,” said McDonell.

So far this year, Sherman County has already seen six crashes and five deaths.

The multi-state high-visibility patrols will take place on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12.

