Oklahoma theater entertaining customers by streaming shows during pandemic

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – While many businesses are struggling to make ends meet during these uncertain times, an Oklahoma dinner theater is using technology to still reach customers.

Although regular customers can’t get out of their homes to see a live performance at The Yellow Rose Theater in Moore, organizers say they can still enjoy a bit of entertainment to get their minds off of the pandemic.

The theater is streaming live shows on Friday evenings, beginning at 7:30 p.m., until the pandemic is over.

All of the shows can be seen on the theater’s Facebook page at no cost.

Organizers say customers can still support the theater by purchasing meals on Fridays and Saturdays. Those meals can be delivered or picked up curbside.