Oklahoma theatre raising funds following devastating fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A theatre is working to pick up the pieces after a devastating fire earlier this month.

Last week, Oklahoma City fire crews rushed to a warehouse used by the Carpenter Square Theatre after a large blaze engulfed the structure.

“Pretty heavy fire load inside this building. It really has made for an intense fire, with a lot of heat, a lot of flame production a lot of smoke production,” said Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

A large, 4-alarm commercial fire created a massive amount of smoke that could be seen across Oklahoma City.

The building housed all of the theatre’s props and costumes for future shows.

“We lost everything. We lost all of our furniture, props, costumes that we’ve accumulated for 37 years,” said Rick Allen-Lippert, board chair.

Now, they will be starting over from scratch.

“We will rise from the ashes and make magic again,” said Allen-Lippert.

The theatre has set up a GoFundMe account and say donations made within the next eight days will be matched.