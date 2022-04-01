OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new law that honors a fallen Oklahoma police officer will strengthen the Sooner State’s accessory to murder statute.

Sen. Darrell Weaver and Rep. Ross Ford are the principal authors of Senate Bill 6, also known as the Sgt. Craig Johnson Act.

In June of 2020, two officers with the Tulsa Police Department pulled over a vehicle in the 8900 block of East 21st Street.

Investigators say the officers asked the driver, David Ware, to get out of his vehicle 12 times. When he refused, a taser was deployed.

When that didn’t work, officials say the officers attempted to spray Ware with pepper spray.

When Ware was out of the vehicle, authorities say Ware pulled out a gun and started firing at the officers.

“The bullets found their mark, struck the officers, and the officers were critically injured. The officers went down and the driver slowly walked away from the vehicle and got into a waiting vehicle that had arrived to the scene and drove away,” said Chief Wendell Franklin, with the Tulsa Police Department.

Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan were both shot multiple times and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Sadly, officials with the Tulsa Police Department announced that Johnson passed away from his injuries the next day.

Zarkeshan spent months recovering from the shooting, but is now back at work with the Tulsa Police Department.

Under Senate Bill 6, a suspect may be charged with accessory to murder if the person knew or reasonably should have known that the act committed upon the victim could foreseeably result in their death.

Weaver said under the previous statute, the getaway driver in Johnson’s case could not be prosecuted for accessory to murder because they fled before Johnson died.

Instead, the driver was prosecuted for accessory to a felony, which carries a lesser punishment.

“Sergeant Johnson gave his life in the line of duty, a sacrifice made by too many of our faithful law enforcement officials who dedicate their lives to serving others and preserving our safety,” Ford said. “I’m glad to see this bill make it across the finish line and have it signed into law. My hope is the stiffer penalty of the accessory to murder charge may serve as a deterrent, possibly saving lives.”

Gov. Stitt signed the bill into law on Wednesday.

“With the governor’s signature, we’ve tightened that law. I want to thank Governor Stitt and my fellow legislators for their support of SB 6,” Weaver said. “It was a privilege to carry and pass this legislation named for Sergeant Johnson in honor of his life, service and sacrifice.”