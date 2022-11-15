OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Biden Administration are laying out the money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and where it is headed for the Sooner State.

Out of the $2.5 billion currently announced for Oklahoma from the law, the state is set to receive $2.1 billion for transportation. That would be an investment in roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports.

Statistics show over 2,300 bridges and 1,000 miles of highway in poor condition across the state.

As of right now, $1.8 billion was announced for roads, bridges, roadway safety and other major projects alone.

Over the next few years, Oklahoma is set to receive roughly $4.7 billion in federal funding for highways and bridges.

However, it all doesn’t just deal with transportation.

Over $100 million was announced to provide clean water across the state this year.

Also, another $66 million has been allocated for clean energy, energy efficiency and power this year.

Another $42 million is set for weatherization, $6.6 million through the state energy program and $17.5 million to make the power grid more resilient.

Other projects listed include internet and broadband reaching more homes and schools, pollution cleanup, ports and waterways as well as electric vehicle chargers.

You can read the full breakdown of funds below: